|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|0.500
|0.1100
|REV
|641.320M
|688.526M
|47.206M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atlassian Corporation’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
The latest price target for Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 330.00 expecting TEAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.42% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) is $301.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Atlassian Corporation.
Atlassian Corporation’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atlassian Corporation.
Atlassian Corporation is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.