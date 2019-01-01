QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.500 0.1100
REV641.320M688.526M47.206M

Atlassian Corporation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlassian Corporation's (TEAM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Atlassian Corporation’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 330.00 expecting TEAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.42% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)?

A

The stock price for Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) is $301.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlassian Corporation.

Q

When is Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) reporting earnings?

A

Atlassian Corporation’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlassian Corporation.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) operate in?

A

Atlassian Corporation is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.