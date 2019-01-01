|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Teekay (NYSE: TK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Teekay’s space includes: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW).
The latest price target for Teekay (NYSE: TK) was reported by B of A Securities on October 22, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting TK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Teekay (NYSE: TK) is $3.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2019.
Teekay’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Teekay.
Teekay is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.