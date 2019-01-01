QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Teekay Corp is engaged in providing crude oil and gas marine transportation services. It also offers offshore oil production, storage, and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The company has three primary lines of business: offshore production (FPSO units), liquefied gas carriers (LNG and LPG carriers), and conventional tankers. It manages these businesses for the benefit of all stakeholders. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation.

Teekay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teekay (TK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teekay (NYSE: TK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teekay's (TK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Teekay (TK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teekay (NYSE: TK) was reported by B of A Securities on October 22, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting TK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teekay (TK)?

A

The stock price for Teekay (NYSE: TK) is $3.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teekay (TK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2019.

Q

When is Teekay (NYSE:TK) reporting earnings?

A

Teekay’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Teekay (TK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teekay.

Q

What sector and industry does Teekay (TK) operate in?

A

Teekay is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.