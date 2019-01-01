ConocoPhillips is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production firm. At the end of 2020, it produced 727,000 barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 2.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2020 were 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.