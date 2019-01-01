|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.180
|2.270
|0.0900
|REV
|13.790B
|15.963B
|2.173B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ConocoPhillips’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was reported by Mizuho on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting COP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.77% upside). 44 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is $88.615 last updated Today at 3:28:45 PM.
The next ConocoPhillips (COP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
ConocoPhillips’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ConocoPhillips.
ConocoPhillips is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.