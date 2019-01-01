QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
87.75 - 89.47
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/8.2M
Div / Yield
1.42/1.62%
52 Wk
47.85 - 94.93
Mkt Cap
115.2B
Payout Ratio
32.13
Open
87.97
P/E
14.47
EPS
1.99
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:08AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
ConocoPhillips is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production firm. At the end of 2020, it produced 727,000 barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 2.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2020 were 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1802.270 0.0900
REV13.790B15.963B2.173B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ConocoPhillips Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ConocoPhillips (COP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ConocoPhillips's (COP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ConocoPhillips (COP) stock?

A

The latest price target for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was reported by Mizuho on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting COP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.77% upside). 44 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ConocoPhillips (COP)?

A

The stock price for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is $88.615 last updated Today at 3:28:45 PM.

Q

Does ConocoPhillips (COP) pay a dividend?

A

The next ConocoPhillips (COP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reporting earnings?

A

ConocoPhillips’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is ConocoPhillips (COP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ConocoPhillips.

Q

What sector and industry does ConocoPhillips (COP) operate in?

A

ConocoPhillips is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.