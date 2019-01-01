|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Agilon Health’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) was reported by Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting AGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.89% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) is $19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Agilon Health.
Agilon Health’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Agilon Health.
Agilon Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.