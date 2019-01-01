QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business.

Agilon Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agilon Health (AGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agilon Health's (AGL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Agilon Health (AGL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) was reported by Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting AGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.89% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Agilon Health (AGL)?

A

The stock price for Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) is $19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agilon Health (AGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agilon Health.

Q

When is Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) reporting earnings?

A

Agilon Health’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Agilon Health (AGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agilon Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Agilon Health (AGL) operate in?

A

Agilon Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.