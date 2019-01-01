|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Americold Realty Trust’s space includes: Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR), Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP), Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD).
The latest price target for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting COLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.13% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) is $27.39 last updated Today at 3:48:14 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Americold Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Americold Realty Trust.
Americold Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.