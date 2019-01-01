QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Americold Realty Trust is the largest global owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses in the United States. The Atlanta, Georgia, based firm derives about 85% of its revenue from the U.S. but has sizable operations in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Americold Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Americold Realty Trust (COLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Americold Realty Trust's (COLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Americold Realty Trust (COLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting COLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.13% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Americold Realty Trust (COLD)?

A

The stock price for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) is $27.39 last updated Today at 3:48:14 PM.

Q

Does Americold Realty Trust (COLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) reporting earnings?

A

Americold Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Americold Realty Trust (COLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Americold Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Americold Realty Trust (COLD) operate in?

A

Americold Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.