Range
46.05 - 47.53
Vol / Avg.
211.3K/175K
Div / Yield
1.93/4.14%
52 Wk
43.07 - 56.75
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
70.07
Open
46.77
P/E
17.01
EPS
-0.67
Shares
30.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
Northwest Natural Holding Co is a public natural gas service supplier operating in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Its subsidiary, NW Natural, operates through the natural gas distribution segment, which purchases and distributes natural gas through approximately 750,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company generates its revenue from residential, commercial, and industrial customers, the majority of which are in Oregon. Residential and commercial customers account for the vast majority of profitability.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.280

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV270.120M

Analyst Ratings

Northwest Natural Hldg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northwest Natural Hldg (NWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northwest Natural Hldg's (NWN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northwest Natural Hldg (NWN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) was reported by Guggenheim on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting NWN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northwest Natural Hldg (NWN)?

A

The stock price for Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) is $46.68 last updated Today at 8:36:43 PM.

Q

Does Northwest Natural Hldg (NWN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) reporting earnings?

A

Northwest Natural Hldg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Northwest Natural Hldg (NWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northwest Natural Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Northwest Natural Hldg (NWN) operate in?

A

Northwest Natural Hldg is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.