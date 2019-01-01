|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.280
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|270.120M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Northwest Natural Hldg’s space includes: South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI), Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX), UGI (NYSE:UGI), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).
The latest price target for Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) was reported by Guggenheim on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting NWN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE: NWN) is $46.68 last updated Today at 8:36:43 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Northwest Natural Hldg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Northwest Natural Hldg.
Northwest Natural Hldg is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.