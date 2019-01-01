QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.72 - 33.97
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.39
Shares
129.7M
Outstanding
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It provides products for patients suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The firm is developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States followed by China.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV21.990M

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's (AUPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting AUPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.20% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)?

A

The stock price for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) is $15.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) reporting earnings?

A

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) operate in?

A

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.