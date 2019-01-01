QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Ritchie Bros. operates the world's leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7100.500 -0.2100
REV499.290M359.373M-139.917M

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ritchie Bros Auctioneers's (RBA) competitors?

A

Other companies in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).

Q

What is the target price for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) was reported by RBC Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting RBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.32% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA)?

A

The stock price for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) is $52.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) reporting earnings?

A

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers.

Q

What sector and industry does Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) operate in?

A

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.