|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.710
|0.500
|-0.2100
|REV
|499.290M
|359.373M
|-139.917M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).
The latest price target for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) was reported by RBC Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting RBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.32% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) is $52.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.