Huntington Ingalls Industries was created from the spin-off of Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding business. The company is the largest independent military shipbuilder. The company has three segments, two of which are shipyards. Ingalls produces non-nuclear-powered ships, particularly the America-class amphibious assault ship and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The Newport News segment produces nuclear-powered ships, is the sole-source contractor for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is a major subcontractor to the Columbia-class attack submarine. The company's technical solutions segment produces uncrewed undersea vehicles as well as provides various IT services for the government.