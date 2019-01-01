QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
187.22 - 189.81
Vol / Avg.
442K/327.6K
Div / Yield
4.72/2.52%
52 Wk
175.5 - 224.13
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
34.07
Open
188.75
P/E
13.88
EPS
2.99
Shares
40M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 11:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 1:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 1:26PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:53PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:57PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 10:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 4:30PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Huntington Ingalls Industries was created from the spin-off of Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding business. The company is the largest independent military shipbuilder. The company has three segments, two of which are shipyards. Ingalls produces non-nuclear-powered ships, particularly the America-class amphibious assault ship and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The Newport News segment produces nuclear-powered ships, is the sole-source contractor for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is a major subcontractor to the Columbia-class attack submarine. The company's technical solutions segment produces uncrewed undersea vehicles as well as provides various IT services for the government.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.9702.990 0.0200
REV2.660B2.677B17.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huntington Ingalls Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huntington Ingalls Indus's (HII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) was reported by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 210.00 expecting HII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.04% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII)?

A

The stock price for Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) is $187.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) pay a dividend?

A

The next Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) reporting earnings?

A

Huntington Ingalls Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huntington Ingalls Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Huntington Ingalls Indus (HII) operate in?

A

Huntington Ingalls Indus is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.