Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immunic Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The company is developing three small molecule products, which includes IMU-838, which is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function.

Immunic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immunic (IMUX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Immunic's (IMUX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immunic (IMUX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting IMUX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immunic (IMUX)?

A

The stock price for Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) is $11.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immunic (IMUX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immunic.

Q

When is Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) reporting earnings?

A

Immunic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Immunic (IMUX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immunic.

Q

What sector and industry does Immunic (IMUX) operate in?

A

Immunic is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.