|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|0.450
|0.0800
|REV
|1.470B
|1.454B
|-16.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Resideo Technologies’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF).
The latest price target for Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting REZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.38% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) is $25.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Resideo Technologies.
Resideo Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Resideo Technologies.
Resideo Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.