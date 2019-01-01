Resideo Technologies Inc is a provider of critical comfort and security solutions in residential environments. The company has two reportable segments namely Products and Solutions is a provider of residential security and intrusion products, consumer thermostats, consumer HVAC and consumer awareness systems, residential thermal solutions and residential water controls that allow owners of homes to stay connected and in control of their comfort, security, and energy use. Its ADI Global Distribution segment is a distributor of security and low voltage fire protection products. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe and other countries.