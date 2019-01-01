QQQ
Range
23.05 - 25.27
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/739.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.29 - 33.25
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.21
P/E
14.73
EPS
0.47
Shares
145M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Resideo Technologies Inc is a provider of critical comfort and security solutions in residential environments. The company has two reportable segments namely Products and Solutions is a provider of residential security and intrusion products, consumer thermostats, consumer HVAC and consumer awareness systems, residential thermal solutions and residential water controls that allow owners of homes to stay connected and in control of their comfort, security, and energy use. Its ADI Global Distribution segment is a distributor of security and low voltage fire protection products. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe and other countries.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.450 0.0800
REV1.470B1.454B-16.000M

Resideo Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resideo Technologies (REZI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Resideo Technologies's (REZI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Resideo Technologies (REZI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting REZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.38% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Resideo Technologies (REZI)?

A

The stock price for Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) is $25.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resideo Technologies (REZI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resideo Technologies.

Q

When is Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) reporting earnings?

A

Resideo Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Resideo Technologies (REZI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resideo Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Resideo Technologies (REZI) operate in?

A

Resideo Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.