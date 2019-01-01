|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE: CCCS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CCC Intelligent Solutions’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK).
The latest price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE: CCCS) was reported by JP Morgan on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CCCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.11% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE: CCCS) is $10.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.