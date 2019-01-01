QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is accelerating digital transformation for the insurance and automotive industries with its AI, IoT and workflow solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE: CCCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CCC Intelligent Solutions's (CCCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE: CCCS) was reported by JP Morgan on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CCCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.11% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)?

A

The stock price for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE: CCCS) is $10.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Q

When is CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) reporting earnings?

A

CCC Intelligent Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) operate in?

A

CCC Intelligent Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.