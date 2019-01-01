QQQ
Range
23.61 - 25.34
Vol / Avg.
312.8K/300.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.55 - 34.67
Mkt Cap
812.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.74
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
34.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
European Wax Center Inc is a franchisor and operator of OOH waxing services. Its product sales consist of revenue earned from sales of proprietary wax.

European Wax Center Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy European Wax Center (EWCZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are European Wax Center's (EWCZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for European Wax Center (EWCZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting EWCZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.01% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for European Wax Center (EWCZ)?

A

The stock price for European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is $23.84 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does European Wax Center (EWCZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Wax Center.

Q

When is European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) reporting earnings?

A

European Wax Center’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is European Wax Center (EWCZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for European Wax Center.

Q

What sector and industry does European Wax Center (EWCZ) operate in?

A

European Wax Center is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.