Range
52.34 - 55.54
Vol / Avg.
592.1K/634K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
46.85 - 206.65
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
55.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
72.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. With its platform, organizations can rapidly and easily design, build and implement powerful, enterprise-grade custom applications through intuitive, visual interface with little or no coding required. The company's customers use applications built on its low-code platform to launch new business lines, automate vital employee workflows, manage complex trading platforms, accelerate drug development and build global procurement systems. The group generates a majority of its revenue from the domestic market. It serves various industries such as education; insurance; retail; telecom and media and others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.230-0.160 0.0700
REV95.310M104.988M9.678M

Appian Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Appian (APPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Appian's (APPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Appian (APPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting APPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.11% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Appian (APPN)?

A

The stock price for Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is $52.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Appian (APPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Appian.

Q

When is Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) reporting earnings?

A

Appian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Appian (APPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Appian.

Q

What sector and industry does Appian (APPN) operate in?

A

Appian is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.