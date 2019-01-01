Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. With its platform, organizations can rapidly and easily design, build and implement powerful, enterprise-grade custom applications through intuitive, visual interface with little or no coding required. The company's customers use applications built on its low-code platform to launch new business lines, automate vital employee workflows, manage complex trading platforms, accelerate drug development and build global procurement systems. The group generates a majority of its revenue from the domestic market. It serves various industries such as education; insurance; retail; telecom and media and others.