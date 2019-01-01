|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.230
|-0.160
|0.0700
|REV
|95.310M
|104.988M
|9.678M
You can purchase shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Appian’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting APPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.11% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is $52.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Appian.
Appian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Appian.
Appian is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.