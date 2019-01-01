QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Durect Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on two categories which include new chemical entities and proprietary pharmaceutical programs. The company's pipeline products consist of DUR-928, POSIMIR, and others. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.

Durect Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Durect (DRRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Durect's (DRRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Durect (DRRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting DRRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 837.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Durect (DRRX)?

A

The stock price for Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) is $0.64 last updated Today at 7:39:36 PM.

Q

Does Durect (DRRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Durect.

Q

When is Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) reporting earnings?

A

Durect’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Durect (DRRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Durect.

Q

What sector and industry does Durect (DRRX) operate in?

A

Durect is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.