|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Durect’s space includes: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN).
The latest price target for Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting DRRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 837.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) is $0.64 last updated Today at 7:39:36 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Durect.
Durect’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Durect.
Durect is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.