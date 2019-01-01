QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
90.18 - 95.64
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/813.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
81.2 - 145.89
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
95.13
P/E
34.66
EPS
0.71
Shares
105.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 1:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:59AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has its presence in the US region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.450

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV907.960M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Floor & Decor Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Floor & Decor Hldgs (FND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Floor & Decor Hldgs's (FND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Floor & Decor Hldgs (FND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting FND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.57% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Floor & Decor Hldgs (FND)?

A

The stock price for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) is $90.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Floor & Decor Hldgs (FND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Floor & Decor Hldgs.

Q

When is Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) reporting earnings?

A

Floor & Decor Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Floor & Decor Hldgs (FND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Floor & Decor Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Floor & Decor Hldgs (FND) operate in?

A

Floor & Decor Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.