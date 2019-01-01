|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|907.960M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Floor & Decor Hldgs’s space includes: LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL), Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH), Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD).
The latest price target for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting FND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.57% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) is $90.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Floor & Decor Hldgs.
Floor & Decor Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Floor & Decor Hldgs.
Floor & Decor Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.