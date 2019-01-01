Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc is a regional property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Narragansett Bay Insurance, and Zephyr Insurance, the company issues personal residential property insurance in more than 10 states in the United States. It also offers commercial residential insurance primarily for its Florida properties. Heritage Insurance manages insurance underwriting, customer services, actuarial analysis, distribution, and claims processing internally.