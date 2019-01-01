QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.4 - 5.61
Vol / Avg.
127.8K/213.4K
Div / Yield
0.24/4.29%
52 Wk
5.4 - 12.2
Mkt Cap
156.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.59
Shares
27.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 9:53AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc is a regional property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Narragansett Bay Insurance, and Zephyr Insurance, the company issues personal residential property insurance in more than 10 states in the United States. It also offers commercial residential insurance primarily for its Florida properties. Heritage Insurance manages insurance underwriting, customer services, actuarial analysis, distribution, and claims processing internally.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Heritage Insurance Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heritage Insurance Hldgs's (HRTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) was reported by JMP Securities on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting HRTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.90% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG)?

A

The stock price for Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) is $5.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) reporting earnings?

A

Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heritage Insurance Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG) operate in?

A

Heritage Insurance Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.