Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The services provided by the company include program management, valuation, asset management, reconciliation, RTV and RMA ("Return to Vendor" and "Returns Management Authorization"), refurbishment and recycling, fulfillment, marketing and sales, warehousing and transportation, buyer support, compliance, and risk mitigation, as well as self-service tools.

Liquidity Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liquidity Services (LQDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liquidity Services's (LQDT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Liquidity Services (LQDT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) was reported by Benchmark on November 20, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting LQDT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -54.02% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Liquidity Services (LQDT)?

A

The stock price for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) is $16.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liquidity Services (LQDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liquidity Services.

Q

When is Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) reporting earnings?

A

Liquidity Services’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Liquidity Services (LQDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liquidity Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Liquidity Services (LQDT) operate in?

A

Liquidity Services is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.