Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The services provided by the company include program management, valuation, asset management, reconciliation, RTV and RMA ("Return to Vendor" and "Returns Management Authorization"), refurbishment and recycling, fulfillment, marketing and sales, warehousing and transportation, buyer support, compliance, and risk mitigation, as well as self-service tools.