|0.620
|0.890
|0.2700
|233.170M
|262.194M
|29.024M
You can purchase shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NetScout Systems’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) was reported by RBC Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting NTCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) is $30.59 last updated Today at 8:08:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NetScout Systems.
NetScout Systems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NetScout Systems.
NetScout Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.