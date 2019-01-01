QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
NetScout Systems Inc is a provider of service assurance and cybersecurity solutions to enterprise and government networks. It bases its solutions on proprietary adaptive service intelligence technology, which helps customers monitor and identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats. These solutions also deliver real-time and historical information, which provides insight to restore service and understand the quality of user experience. The company derives revenue primarily from the sale of network management tools and security solutions. The firm generates its revenue in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, India, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6200.890 0.2700
REV233.170M262.194M29.024M

NetScout Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NetScout Systems (NTCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NetScout Systems's (NTCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NetScout Systems (NTCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) was reported by RBC Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting NTCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NetScout Systems (NTCT)?

A

The stock price for NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) is $30.59 last updated Today at 8:08:02 PM.

Q

Does NetScout Systems (NTCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NetScout Systems.

Q

When is NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) reporting earnings?

A

NetScout Systems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is NetScout Systems (NTCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NetScout Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does NetScout Systems (NTCT) operate in?

A

NetScout Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry.