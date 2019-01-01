QQQ
Range
228.04 - 230.74
Vol / Avg.
242.4K/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
176.36 - 254.93
Mkt Cap
58.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
229.46
P/E
25.55
EPS
3.02
Shares
254.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. In addition to its focus on cystic fibrosis, Vertex is diversifying its pipeline through gene-editing therapies such as CTX001 for beta-thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.2903.370 0.0800
REV2.000B2.073B73.000M

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vertex Pharmaceuticals's (VRTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) was reported by RBC Capital on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 269.00 expecting VRTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.63% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)?

A

The stock price for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is $230.64 last updated Today at 3:32:47 PM.

Q

Does Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) reporting earnings?

A

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) operate in?

A

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.