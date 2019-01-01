QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
83.17 - 88.32
Vol / Avg.
169K/412.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
78.05 - 205
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
87.51
P/E
-
EPS
-0.98
Shares
37.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:14PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Duolingo Inc is a mobile learning platform to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Duolingo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duolingo (DUOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duolingo's (DUOL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Duolingo (DUOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 137.00 expecting DUOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.23% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Duolingo (DUOL)?

A

The stock price for Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is $84.97 last updated Today at 7:36:32 PM.

Q

Does Duolingo (DUOL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duolingo.

Q

When is Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) reporting earnings?

A

Duolingo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Duolingo (DUOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duolingo.

Q

What sector and industry does Duolingo (DUOL) operate in?

A

Duolingo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.