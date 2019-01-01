QQQ
Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. In addition to its approximately 90 percent owned Wheeler River project, which ranks as the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region, The company's Athabasca Basin exploration portfolio consists of numerous projects covering approximately 310,000 hectares. The company is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Denison Environmental Services (DES) division and is the manager of Uranium Participation Corporation (UPC), a publicly traded company which invests in uranium oxide and uranium hexafluoride.

Denison Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Denison Mines (DNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Denison Mines's (DNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Denison Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Denison Mines (DNN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 18, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DNN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Denison Mines (DNN)?

A

The stock price for Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) is $1.2884 last updated Today at 7:22:38 PM.

Q

Does Denison Mines (DNN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Denison Mines.

Q

When is Denison Mines (AMEX:DNN) reporting earnings?

A

Denison Mines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Denison Mines (DNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Denison Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Denison Mines (DNN) operate in?

A

Denison Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.