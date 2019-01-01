QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
US Physical Therapy Inc through its subsidiaries operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The principal sources of payment for the clinics' services are managed care programs, commercial health insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, workers' compensation insurance and proceeds from personal injury cases. Its operating segment includes Physical therapy operations and Industrial injury prevention services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Physical therapy operations segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6900.720 0.0300
REV128.520M129.833M1.313M

Analyst Ratings

US Physical Therapy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Physical Therapy (USPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are US Physical Therapy's (USPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for US Physical Therapy (USPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) was reported by CJS Securities on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting USPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.95% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for US Physical Therapy (USPH)?

A

The stock price for US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) is $93.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Physical Therapy (USPH) pay a dividend?

A

The next US Physical Therapy (USPH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) reporting earnings?

A

US Physical Therapy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is US Physical Therapy (USPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Physical Therapy.

Q

What sector and industry does US Physical Therapy (USPH) operate in?

A

US Physical Therapy is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.