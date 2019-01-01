|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|0.720
|0.0300
|REV
|128.520M
|129.833M
|1.313M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in US Physical Therapy’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) and IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC).
The latest price target for US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) was reported by CJS Securities on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting USPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.95% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) is $93.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next US Physical Therapy (USPH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.
US Physical Therapy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for US Physical Therapy.
US Physical Therapy is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.