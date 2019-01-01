|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stevanato Group’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting STVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.32% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN) is $15.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Stevanato Group.
Stevanato Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stevanato Group.
Stevanato Group is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.