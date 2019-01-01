QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Italy-based Stevanato Group is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. It delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle including development, clinical, and commercial stages. Stevanato's revenue is geographically diversified, with 60% of sales from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), 27% in North America, 10% in Asia-Pacific (APAC), and 3% in South America.

Stevanato Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stevanato Group (STVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stevanato Group's (STVN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stevanato Group (STVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting STVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.32% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stevanato Group (STVN)?

A

The stock price for Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN) is $15.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stevanato Group (STVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stevanato Group.

Q

When is Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) reporting earnings?

A

Stevanato Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Stevanato Group (STVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stevanato Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Stevanato Group (STVN) operate in?

A

Stevanato Group is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.