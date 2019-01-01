Italy-based Stevanato Group is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. It delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle including development, clinical, and commercial stages. Stevanato's revenue is geographically diversified, with 60% of sales from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), 27% in North America, 10% in Asia-Pacific (APAC), and 3% in South America.