Range
21.29 - 22.11
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/3.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.52 - 33
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.65
P/E
25.4
EPS
0.33
Shares
381.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB. The company was founded in 2007 and was a pioneer in cloud storage and cross-platform file syncing. Utilizing inorganic and organic means, the firm has been working on diversifying its product mix and pivoting away from the cloud-storage space.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.410 0.0400
REV558.160M565.500M7.340M

Analyst Ratings

Dropbox Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dropbox (DBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dropbox's (DBX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dropbox (DBX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) was reported by Berenberg on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting DBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.10% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dropbox (DBX)?

A

The stock price for Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) is $21.35 last updated Today at 6:17:28 PM.

Q

Does Dropbox (DBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dropbox.

Q

When is Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reporting earnings?

A

Dropbox’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Dropbox (DBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dropbox.

Q

What sector and industry does Dropbox (DBX) operate in?

A

Dropbox is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.