|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.770
|0.800
|0.0300
|REV
|556.790M
|576.000M
|19.210M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Royalty Pharma’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) was reported by Citigroup on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting RPRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) is $37.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Royalty Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Royalty Pharma.
Royalty Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.