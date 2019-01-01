QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
36.15 - 38.04
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.76/2.03%
52 Wk
34.86 - 48.75
Mkt Cap
16.5B
Payout Ratio
45.64
Open
36.81
P/E
25.14
EPS
0.24
Shares
434.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 1:56PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 2:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 10:10AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Royalty Pharma PLC is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The company's portfolio consists of royalties on more than 45 marketed therapies and four development-stage product candidates. The therapies in portfolio address therapeutic areas such as rare diseases, oncology, neurology, HIV, cardiology and diabetes, and are delivered to patients across both primary and specialty care settings.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7700.800 0.0300
REV556.790M576.000M19.210M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Royalty Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royalty Pharma (RPRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royalty Pharma's (RPRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Royalty Pharma (RPRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) was reported by Citigroup on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting RPRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Royalty Pharma (RPRX)?

A

The stock price for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) is $37.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royalty Pharma (RPRX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) reporting earnings?

A

Royalty Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Royalty Pharma (RPRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royalty Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Royalty Pharma (RPRX) operate in?

A

Royalty Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.