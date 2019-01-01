QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. The firm's other affiliates own and operate liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sempra Energy (SRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sempra Energy's (SRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sempra Energy (SRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 151.00 expecting SRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.46% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sempra Energy (SRE)?

A

The stock price for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is $134.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sempra Energy (SRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) reporting earnings?

A

Sempra Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sempra Energy (SRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sempra Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Sempra Energy (SRE) operate in?

A

Sempra Energy is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.