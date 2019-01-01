|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.170
|-1.100
|0.0700
|REV
|78.270M
|81.804M
|3.534M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in iRhythm Technologies’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI).
The latest price target for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) was reported by JP Morgan on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 156.00 expecting IRTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.97% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) is $107.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for iRhythm Technologies.
iRhythm Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for iRhythm Technologies.
iRhythm Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.