Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. The company derived its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.170-1.100 0.0700
REV78.270M81.804M3.534M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iRhythm Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iRhythm Technologies's (IRTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) was reported by JP Morgan on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 156.00 expecting IRTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.97% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)?

A

The stock price for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) is $107.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iRhythm Technologies.

Q

When is iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) reporting earnings?

A

iRhythm Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iRhythm Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) operate in?

A

iRhythm Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.