Range
5.42 - 6.37
Vol / Avg.
44.3K/96.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.68 - 23.9
Mkt Cap
167.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.42
P/E
-
EPS
-0.7
Shares
26.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Rain Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which they are able to genetically select patients they believe will most likely benefit. Its lead product candidate, RAIN-32 is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

Rain Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rain Therapeutics's (RAIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAIN) was reported by Guggenheim on May 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting RAIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 311.39% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)?

A

The stock price for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAIN) is $6.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rain Therapeutics.

Q

When is Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) reporting earnings?

A

Rain Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rain Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) operate in?

A

Rain Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.