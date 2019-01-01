|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-04
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of inTest (AMEX: INTT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for inTest.
The latest price target for inTest (AMEX: INTT) was reported by Summit Insights Group on March 7, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.60 expecting INTT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -47.12% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for inTest (AMEX: INTT) is $10.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.
inTest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for inTest.
inTest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.