QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.86 - 18
Mkt Cap
115.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
17.49
EPS
0.21
Shares
10.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 6:03AM
load more
inTest Corp is a supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications. It manages business as two operating segments, Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. The Thermal segment designs, manufactures and sells thermal test and thermal process products while; EMS segment designs, manufactures and sells semiconductor test products. It sells its products worldwide.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-04
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

inTest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy inTest (INTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of inTest (AMEX: INTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are inTest's (INTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for inTest.

Q

What is the target price for inTest (INTT) stock?

A

The latest price target for inTest (AMEX: INTT) was reported by Summit Insights Group on March 7, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.60 expecting INTT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -47.12% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for inTest (INTT)?

A

The stock price for inTest (AMEX: INTT) is $10.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does inTest (INTT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.

Q

When is inTest (AMEX:INTT) reporting earnings?

A

inTest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is inTest (INTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for inTest.

Q

What sector and industry does inTest (INTT) operate in?

A

inTest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.