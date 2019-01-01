QQQ
Range
84.61 - 85.41
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/2.5M
Div / Yield
3.16/3.73%
52 Wk
65.56 - 87.67
Mkt Cap
30B
Payout Ratio
80.52
Open
85.07
P/E
22.01
EPS
1.52
Shares
354.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York--including New York City--and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate roughly 90% of Con Ed's earnings. The other 10% of earnings comes from investments in renewable energy projects and gas and electric transmission. These investments have resulted in Con Ed becoming the second- largest owner of utility-scale PV solar capacity in the U.S.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8501.000 0.1500
REV2.760B3.415B655.000M

Analyst Ratings

Consolidated Edison Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consolidated Edison (ED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Consolidated Edison's (ED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Consolidated Edison (ED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) was reported by Wolfe Research on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting ED to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.16% downside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Consolidated Edison (ED)?

A

The stock price for Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) is $84.68 last updated Today at 8:06:36 PM.

Q

Does Consolidated Edison (ED) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) reporting earnings?

A

Consolidated Edison’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Consolidated Edison (ED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consolidated Edison.

Q

What sector and industry does Consolidated Edison (ED) operate in?

A

Consolidated Edison is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.