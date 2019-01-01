|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.190
|2.490
|0.3000
|REV
|6.900B
|8.000B
|1.100B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Eli Lilly’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 265.00 expecting LLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.19% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is $238.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Eli Lilly’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eli Lilly.
Eli Lilly is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.