Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1902.490 0.3000
REV6.900B8.000B1.100B

Eli Lilly Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Eli Lilly (LLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eli Lilly's (LLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eli Lilly (LLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 265.00 expecting LLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.19% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eli Lilly (LLY)?

A

The stock price for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is $238.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eli Lilly (LLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reporting earnings?

A

Eli Lilly’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Eli Lilly (LLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eli Lilly.

Q

What sector and industry does Eli Lilly (LLY) operate in?

A

Eli Lilly is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.