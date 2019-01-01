QQQ
Range
21.78 - 23.55
Vol / Avg.
692.6K/808.1K
Div / Yield
0.38/1.60%
52 Wk
21.48 - 43.6
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
7.84
Open
22.2
P/E
7.36
EPS
0.57
Shares
134.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Select Medical Holdings is a healthcare company that operates through four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. Critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation centers are designed for patients requiring extended recovery time with medical services. These two sectors combined compose roughly half of the total revenue and include over 100 critical illness recovery hospitals and inpatient rehab facilities. The outpatient rehabilitation segment includes over 1,700 rehabilitation clinics. The Concentra segment includes over 500 institutions. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and it operates across the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.370 0.0600
REV1.520B1.560B40.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Select Medical Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Select Medical Holdings (SEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Select Medical Holdings's (SEM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Select Medical Holdings (SEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting SEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.81% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Select Medical Holdings (SEM)?

A

The stock price for Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) is $23.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Select Medical Holdings (SEM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Select Medical Holdings (SEM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) reporting earnings?

A

Select Medical Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Select Medical Holdings (SEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Select Medical Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Select Medical Holdings (SEM) operate in?

A

Select Medical Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.