Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company that operates a human therapeutics segment. The company is focused on advancing innovative product opportunities in areas of large unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease, and vascular and fibrotic diseases. The company considers collaborative licenses, commercial agreements, and acquisition investment to be potential components of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's (IRWD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting IRWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.99% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)?

A

The stock price for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) is $10.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) reporting earnings?

A

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) operate in?

A

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.