Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company that operates a human therapeutics segment. The company is focused on advancing innovative product opportunities in areas of large unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease, and vascular and fibrotic diseases. The company considers collaborative licenses, commercial agreements, and acquisition investment to be potential components of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.