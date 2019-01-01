QQQ
Range
25.2 - 28.33
Vol / Avg.
64.1K/84.9K
Div / Yield
0.15/0.60%
52 Wk
17.52 - 40
Mkt Cap
312.4M
Payout Ratio
0.94
Open
25.2
P/E
2.96
EPS
3.88
Shares
11.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Olympic Steel Inc provides metals processing and distribution services in the United States. It specializes in the processing and distribution of large volumes of carbon, aluminum, and stainless steel flat-rolled sheet, coils, plates, bars, and fabricated parts. The company also distributes tubular and pipe products through its subsidiary. The group serves various industries such as industrial machinery and equipment manufacturers, automobile manufacturers and suppliers, and transportation equipment manufacturers. The company's business activity is primarily carried out in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0702.790 0.7200
REV600.500M624.586M24.086M

Analyst Ratings

Olympic Steel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olympic Steel (ZEUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olympic Steel's (ZEUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Olympic Steel (ZEUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) was reported by Keybanc on May 4, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZEUS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Olympic Steel (ZEUS)?

A

The stock price for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is $28.2 last updated Today at 6:45:56 PM.

Q

Does Olympic Steel (ZEUS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Olympic Steel (ZEUS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reporting earnings?

A

Olympic Steel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Olympic Steel (ZEUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olympic Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does Olympic Steel (ZEUS) operate in?

A

Olympic Steel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.