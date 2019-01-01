Olympic Steel Inc provides metals processing and distribution services in the United States. It specializes in the processing and distribution of large volumes of carbon, aluminum, and stainless steel flat-rolled sheet, coils, plates, bars, and fabricated parts. The company also distributes tubular and pipe products through its subsidiary. The group serves various industries such as industrial machinery and equipment manufacturers, automobile manufacturers and suppliers, and transportation equipment manufacturers. The company's business activity is primarily carried out in the United States.