|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.070
|2.790
|0.7200
|REV
|600.500M
|624.586M
|24.086M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Olympic Steel’s space includes: Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI), Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) and Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS).
The latest price target for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) was reported by Keybanc on May 4, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZEUS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is $28.2 last updated Today at 6:45:56 PM.
The next Olympic Steel (ZEUS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Olympic Steel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Olympic Steel.
Olympic Steel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.