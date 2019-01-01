QQQ
Range
60.14 - 61.23
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/1.4M
Div / Yield
2.29/3.76%
52 Wk
51.92 - 69.45
Mkt Cap
13.8B
Payout Ratio
55.87
Open
60.96
P/E
15.92
EPS
1.96
Shares
229.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
Evergy is a regulated electric utility serving eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Major operating subsidiaries include Evergy Metro, Evergy Kansas Central, Evergy Missouri West, and Evergy Transmission Co. The utility has a combined rate base of approximately $15 billion, about half in Kansas and the rest split between Missouri and federal jurisdiction. Evergy is one of the largest wind energy suppliers in the U.S.

Evergy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evergy (EVRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evergy's (EVRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evergy (EVRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EVRG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evergy (EVRG)?

A

The stock price for Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) is $60.19 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Evergy (EVRG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) reporting earnings?

A

Evergy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Evergy (EVRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evergy.

Q

What sector and industry does Evergy (EVRG) operate in?

A

Evergy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.