Natural Resources Partners LP is a diversified natural resource company. It is primarily engaged in the business of owning, managing and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, trona and soda ash, crude oil and natural gas, construction aggregates, frac sand, and other natural resources. The company leases coal reserves to experience mine operators under long-term leases that grant the operator the right to mine its coal reserves in exchange for royalty payments. The company operates in two reportable segments namely: Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. the majority of the revenue is generated from the Coal Royalty and Other segments. The business activity of the group is primarily functioned through the United States.

Natural Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natural Resources (NRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natural Resources's (NRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Natural Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Natural Resources (NRP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) was reported by Benchmark on August 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting NRP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -63.84% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Natural Resources (NRP)?

A

The stock price for Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) is $35.95 last updated Today at 7:35:36 PM.

Q

Does Natural Resources (NRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) reporting earnings?

A

Natural Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Natural Resources (NRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natural Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Natural Resources (NRP) operate in?

A

Natural Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.