Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.75 - 56.24
Mkt Cap
863.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.75
EPS
0.7
Shares
20.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
IES Holdings Inc owns and manages subsidiaries that design and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services. It has four business segments. The Communications segment is a nationwide provider of technology infrastructure services to large corporations and independent businesses. The Residential segment is a regional provider of electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides electrical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets in various regional markets and nationwide. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides electrical and mechanical solutions to domestic and international customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.830
REV480.500M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.300
REV483.800M

IES Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IES Hldgs (IESC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IES Hldgs's (IESC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IES Hldgs (IESC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IES Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for IES Hldgs (IESC)?

A

The stock price for IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) is $41.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IES Hldgs (IESC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IES Hldgs.

Q

When is IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) reporting earnings?

A

IES Hldgs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is IES Hldgs (IESC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IES Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does IES Hldgs (IESC) operate in?

A

IES Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.