IES Holdings Inc owns and manages subsidiaries that design and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services. It has four business segments. The Communications segment is a nationwide provider of technology infrastructure services to large corporations and independent businesses. The Residential segment is a regional provider of electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides electrical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets in various regional markets and nationwide. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides electrical and mechanical solutions to domestic and international customers.