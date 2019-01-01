|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|0.350
|-0.0100
|REV
|577.520M
|927.000M
|349.480M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alliant Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting LNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.22% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) is $55.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Alliant Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alliant Energy.
Alliant Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.