Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
Alliant Energy is the parent of two regulated utilities, Interstate Power and Light and Wisconsin Power and Light, serving nearly 1 million electricity and natural gas customers and approximately 420,000 natural gas-only customers. Both subsidiaries engage in the generation and distribution of electricity and the distribution and transportation of natural gas. Alliant also owns a 16% interest in American Transmission Co.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.350 -0.0100
REV577.520M927.000M349.480M

Alliant Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alliant Energy (LNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alliant Energy's (LNT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Alliant Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Alliant Energy (LNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting LNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.22% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alliant Energy (LNT)?

A

The stock price for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) is $55.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alliant Energy (LNT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) reporting earnings?

A

Alliant Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Alliant Energy (LNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alliant Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Alliant Energy (LNT) operate in?

A

Alliant Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.