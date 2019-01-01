QQQ
Range
24.92 - 26.66
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/766K
Div / Yield
1/3.82%
52 Wk
12.11 - 28.8
Mkt Cap
903.6M
Payout Ratio
20.56
Open
26.5
P/E
10.76
EPS
1.74
Shares
36.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Global Ship Lease Inc operates in the container shipping industry. The company owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to container liner companies. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from charters to CMA CGM. Its fleet consisted of more than 40 containerships.

Global Ship Lease Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Ship Lease (GSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Ship Lease's (GSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Global Ship Lease (GSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) was reported by Jefferies on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting GSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.26% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Ship Lease (GSL)?

A

The stock price for Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) is $24.9501 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Ship Lease (GSL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) reporting earnings?

A

Global Ship Lease’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Ship Lease.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Ship Lease (GSL) operate in?

A

Global Ship Lease is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.