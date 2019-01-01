QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.6K/6M
Div / Yield
0.36/16.44%
52 Wk
2.19 - 4.6
Mkt Cap
724.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.17
Shares
329.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is an REIT that invests, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The company's portfolio consists of residential mortgage-backed securities for which a U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation guarantees payment of principal and interest, or Agency RMBS; residential mortgage-backed securities that are not issued or guaranteed by an agency, or nonagency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities, or CMBS; and residential and commercial mortgage loans. The asset manager for the company is Invesco Advisers, a subsidiary of Invesco.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.100 0.0000
REV46.980M46.037M-943.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Invesco Mortgage Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Mortgage Capital's (IVR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) was reported by B of A Securities on November 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting IVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) is $2.195 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Mortgage Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) operate in?

A

Invesco Mortgage Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.