|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|0.100
|0.0000
|REV
|46.980M
|46.037M
|-943.000K
You can purchase shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Invesco Mortgage Capital’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC).
The latest price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) was reported by B of A Securities on November 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting IVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) is $2.195 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.
Invesco Mortgage Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Invesco Mortgage Capital.
Invesco Mortgage Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.