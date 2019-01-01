|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.720
|-0.610
|0.1100
|REV
|57.810M
|57.249M
|-561.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Travere Therapeutics’s space includes: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).
The latest price target for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) was reported by Barclays on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting TVTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.28% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) is $27.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Travere Therapeutics.
Travere Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Travere Therapeutics.
Travere Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.