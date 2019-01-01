QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.3 - 11.89
Vol / Avg.
5.1M/4.9M
Div / Yield
0.02/0.13%
52 Wk
9.29 - 20.63
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
6.73
Open
11.79
P/E
74.72
EPS
-0.07
Shares
256.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 11:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 12:00PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 11:37AM
load more
First Majestic Silver Corp is a mining company focused on silver production. Its primary product is silver and other metals produced as part of the extraction process, such as gold, lead, and zinc, are considered as by-products. The company owns a few producing mines including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine, the Del Toro Silver Mine and the La Parrilla Silver Mine.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Majestic Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Majestic Silver (AG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Majestic Silver's (AG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Majestic Silver.

Q

What is the target price for First Majestic Silver (AG) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.50 expecting AG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.46% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Majestic Silver (AG)?

A

The stock price for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) is $11.395 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Majestic Silver (AG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.

Q

When is First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reporting earnings?

A

First Majestic Silver’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is First Majestic Silver (AG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Majestic Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does First Majestic Silver (AG) operate in?

A

First Majestic Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.