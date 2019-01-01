|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Majestic Silver.
The latest price target for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.50 expecting AG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.46% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) is $11.395 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.
First Majestic Silver’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Majestic Silver.
First Majestic Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.