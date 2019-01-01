Insmed Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The company's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes Brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases; and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension.