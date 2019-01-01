|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.900
|-0.950
|-0.0500
|REV
|50.780M
|56.124M
|5.344M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Insmed’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK).
The latest price target for Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting INSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.58% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) is $21.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Insmed.
Insmed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Insmed.
Insmed is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.