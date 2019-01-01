QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Chegg Inc is an American educational services company that specializes in textbook rentals, course assistance, and online tutoring. The company focuses on high school and college level students who are able to rent textbooks for various courses and return them to the company after completion. Rentals are typically transacted at a low cost relative to the purchase of textbooks at full price. The company offers over 25,000 textbook titles for students to rent and historically has had over 1 million students use its services. Chegg also provides course and professor reviews, standardized test preparation, career preparation, and study materials on its website. Textbook rentals provide the majority of the company's revenue followed by online educational services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.380 0.0700
REV195.200M207.467M12.267M

Analyst Ratings

Chegg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chegg (CHGG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chegg's (CHGG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chegg (CHGG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting CHGG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.00% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chegg (CHGG)?

A

The stock price for Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is $28.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chegg (CHGG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chegg.

Q

When is Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) reporting earnings?

A

Chegg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Chegg (CHGG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chegg.

Q

What sector and industry does Chegg (CHGG) operate in?

A

Chegg is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.