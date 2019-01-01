QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/557.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.4 - 11.04
Mkt Cap
939.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.63
EPS
-0.06
Shares
128.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Stagwell Inc is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. It delivers scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stagwell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stagwell (STGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Stagwell's (STGW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stagwell (STGW) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Stagwell (STGW)?

A

The stock price for Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is $7.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stagwell (STGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stagwell.

Q

When is Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) reporting earnings?

A

Stagwell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Stagwell (STGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stagwell.

Q

What sector and industry does Stagwell (STGW) operate in?

A

Stagwell is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.