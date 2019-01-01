ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. ADT offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions. It provides interactive home and business automation solutions designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries and medical emergencies. In addition, it offers professional monitoring of third-party devices through ADT Canopy platform. The product brands of the company are ADT and ADT Pulse, and Protection One brand.