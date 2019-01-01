QQQ
Range
7.13 - 7.33
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.14/1.90%
52 Wk
6.68 - 11.78
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
831.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. ADT offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions. It provides interactive home and business automation solutions designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries and medical emergencies. In addition, it offers professional monitoring of third-party devices through ADT Canopy platform. The product brands of the company are ADT and ADT Pulse, and Protection One brand.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

ADT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ADT (ADT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ADT (NYSE: ADT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ADT's (ADT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ADT (ADT) stock?

A

The latest price target for ADT (NYSE: ADT) was reported by RBC Capital on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ADT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.79% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ADT (ADT)?

A

The stock price for ADT (NYSE: ADT) is $7.205 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ADT (ADT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is ADT (NYSE:ADT) reporting earnings?

A

ADT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is ADT (ADT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ADT.

Q

What sector and industry does ADT (ADT) operate in?

A

ADT is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.