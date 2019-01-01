|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.460
|0.540
|0.0800
|REV
|911.920M
|940.739M
|28.819M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Genpact (NYSE: G) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Genpact’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and WEX (NYSE:WEX).
The latest price target for Genpact (NYSE: G) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting G to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.91% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genpact (NYSE: G) is $42.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Genpact (G) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
Genpact’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Genpact.
Genpact is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.