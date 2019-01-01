QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.14 - 43.7
Vol / Avg.
1M/858.9K
Div / Yield
0.5/1.16%
52 Wk
39.04 - 54.03
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
22.51
Open
43.4
P/E
22.61
EPS
0.39
Shares
185.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 5:50PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:53PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. The company is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.540 0.0800
REV911.920M940.739M28.819M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genpact Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genpact (G) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genpact (NYSE: G) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genpact's (G) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genpact (G) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genpact (NYSE: G) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting G to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.91% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genpact (G)?

A

The stock price for Genpact (NYSE: G) is $42.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genpact (G) pay a dividend?

A

The next Genpact (G) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Genpact (NYSE:G) reporting earnings?

A

Genpact’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Genpact (G) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genpact.

Q

What sector and industry does Genpact (G) operate in?

A

Genpact is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.