Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company products include Oxtellar XR, Trokendi XR, SPN-812, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of Trokendi XR.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Supernus Pharmaceuticals's (SUPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) was reported by Jefferies on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting SUPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)?

A

The stock price for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) is $32.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) reporting earnings?

A

Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) operate in?

A

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.