Range
10.55 - 11.58
Vol / Avg.
11.5M/4.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.05 - 43
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.69
P/E
3.44
EPS
0.55
Shares
135.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and is now the largest mortgage originator in the U.S. as well as the servicer for more than 2 million loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.320 -0.0500
REV2.630B2.435B-195.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rocket Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rocket Companies (RKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rocket Companies's (RKT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rocket Companies (RKT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) was reported by JP Morgan on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting RKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.76% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rocket Companies (RKT)?

A

The stock price for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is $11.5599 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rocket Companies (RKT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2021.

Q

When is Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) reporting earnings?

A

Rocket Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Rocket Companies (RKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rocket Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Rocket Companies (RKT) operate in?

A

Rocket Companies is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.