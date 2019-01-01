|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|0.320
|-0.0500
|REV
|2.630B
|2.435B
|-195.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rocket Companies’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) was reported by JP Morgan on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting RKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.76% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is $11.5599 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2021.
Rocket Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rocket Companies.
Rocket Companies is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.